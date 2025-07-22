Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,359. This represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,294 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

