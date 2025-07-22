Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $494.59 million for the quarter.
Scholastic Stock Performance
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.08.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
Featured Articles
