Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $494.59 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 96,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

