Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $9.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.30 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.44 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $247.01 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.95.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

