Sharon Brown Acquires 12,916 Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Brown bought 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,129.92 ($89,147.91).

Personal Assets Price Performance

Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($6.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($7.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.19.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 8.92 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Assets had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 116.31%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

