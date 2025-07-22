Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,150 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 387.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 127,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOUN opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.59.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,328,814.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 537,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,319.28. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,561.60. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

