Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 86,733 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 374Water were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in 374Water by 62.5% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 374Water by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in 374Water by 30.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 401,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

374Water Price Performance

SCWO stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 119.57% and a negative net margin of 2,093.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 103,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $43,419.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,981,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,112,322.82. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,593 shares of company stock worth $46,478 and have sold 328,964 shares worth $136,044. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

374Water Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

