Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 500,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 160,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.49 million, a PE ratio of 904.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This trade represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

