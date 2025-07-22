Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 500,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 160,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Price Performance
Shares of TWI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.49 million, a PE ratio of 904.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This trade represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
