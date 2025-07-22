Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Allegion by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

