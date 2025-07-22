Sigma Planning Corp Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 419,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,340. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,806,490. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

