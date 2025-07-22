Sigma Planning Corp Invests $78,000 in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LUNR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,888. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $483,853.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,007,111.36. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,942 over the last ninety days. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

