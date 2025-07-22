Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 10,229 Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,827,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 204,584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.5%

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

