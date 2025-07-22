Sigma Planning Corp Takes $202,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.53%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

