Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1,745.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ashland by 212.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ashland’s payout ratio is -69.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

