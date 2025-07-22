Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $87,269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,840,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,105 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

