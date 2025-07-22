Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 553,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.