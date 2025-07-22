Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

