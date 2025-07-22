Signaturefd LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

