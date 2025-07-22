Signaturefd LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of WMS opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

