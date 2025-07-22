Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE TRU opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.