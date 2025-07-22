Signaturefd LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.