Signaturefd LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,726,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,030. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

