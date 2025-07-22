Signaturefd LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

