Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1,427.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,677,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 1.83%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,214.50. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

