Signaturefd LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after buying an additional 1,211,418 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,131,000 after buying an additional 443,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. TD Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

