Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

