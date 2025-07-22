Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,308,000 after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after buying an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,200,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,146,000 after buying an additional 422,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

Read Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.