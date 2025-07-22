Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

