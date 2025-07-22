Signaturefd LLC Sells 893 Shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

