Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

