Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,940,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,086,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 719,048 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 839,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 323,081 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,858,000.

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $325.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

