Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$23.62 and last traded at C$22.80, with a volume of 177637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SKE. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKE

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 19,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$298,338.02. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total transaction of C$408,985.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.