Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$23.62 and last traded at C$22.80, with a volume of 177637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.
Several other research firms have also commented on SKE. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
