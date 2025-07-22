SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,141,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,615,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.5%

XBI opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.