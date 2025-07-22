Steel Dynamics Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.55). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $134.53 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $336,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.