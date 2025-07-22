Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 152,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 542% compared to the average volume of 23,812 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $8,137,980.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,420,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,058,458.63. This trade represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 238,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $1,790,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 461,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,990. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 3.01.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.62% and a negative net margin of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

