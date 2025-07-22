Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $116,994.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,180. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,902 shares of company stock worth $1,296,210. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

