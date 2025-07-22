Sysco (SYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sysco (NYSE: SYY) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2025 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2025 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2025 – Sysco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2025 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

