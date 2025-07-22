Targa Resources Q2 EPS Lowered by Capital One Financial

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Stock Down 4.4%

TRGP stock opened at $163.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.9% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 96,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.