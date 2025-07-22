Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPL opened at $968.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,257.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $736.75 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

