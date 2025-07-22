The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 261.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $51.50 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

