The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AZEK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares in the company, valued at $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

