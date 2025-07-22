The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 7,572.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

