The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 602.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.10.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

