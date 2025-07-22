The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:EL opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

