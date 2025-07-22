Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

