Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $49.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.00. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 148.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

