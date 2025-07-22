Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 144,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 91,356 call options.

Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBET opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 162.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sharplink Gaming

In other news, CEO Rob Phythian acquired 44,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $299,980.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 57,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,385.28. This represents a 351.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Michael Delucia bought 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,799.04. The trade was a 111.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

