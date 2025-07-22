Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 144,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 91,356 call options.
Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBET opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 162.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Sharplink Gaming
SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sharplink Gaming
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.