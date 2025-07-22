TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

