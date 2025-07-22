TSE:CNR Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$160.57.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$136.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.80. The company has a market cap of C$85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$130.02 and a twelve month high of C$168.03.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$139.47 per share, with a total value of C$87,448.44. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

