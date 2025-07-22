TSE:GRT Q2 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.96 per share, with a total value of C$27,184.00.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.