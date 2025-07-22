TSE:LAS Q2 EPS Estimate Raised by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
